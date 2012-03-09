TEXT-Fitch:EMEA REIT secured bonds can be notched up from snr unsecured rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings says that senior secured ratings of corporate property bonds issued by EMEA REITs or property investment companies (PICs) could attract an additional single notch above their senior unsecured ratings. This reflects protective features usually seen in secured bonds such as security over, and control of, the assets’ realisation process, minimum asset cover and other covenants. This additional notching, where applied, will allow senior secured bonds to be differentiated from senior unsecured bonds issued by the corporate property sector.

The ratings for these secured bonds will be derived from the REIT or PIC’s existing Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating. Issuing vehicles are usually subsidiaries of the parent REIT, which means secured investors have recourse to the collateral pledged and a senior unsecured claim upon the parent REIT. These are not bankruptcy-remote vehicles. Fitch will have to be satisfied with the legal documentation and its processes, and see regular reporting to secured bondholders.

Typically, secured bonds allow substitution of value-like-for-like property. However, Fitch may decrease the one-notch uplift if adverse selection takes place, particularly if the secured pool is no longer representative of the wider property company’s portfolio. Consistent with considering these bonds as a staple form of financing for the company, rather than securing its assets ahead of distress, Fitch expects the parent REIT’s IDR to remain unchanged having issued the secured bond.

To obtain the additional notching for senior secured bonds, Fitch expects the bond to have a regularly reported minimum asset cover covenant of at least 1.5 times and a satisfactory rental-derived interest cover of at least 1.5 times. If required, suitable hedging of both interest and currency risk is expected. In line with Fitch’s REIT-specific credit factors (see Related Research below), post-issuance of the secured bond, Fitch would expect an investment-grade REIT to have unsecured asset cover of at least 2.0 times and minimum unsecured assets of EUR500m.

The additional notching for recovery will also be dependent on the nature and quality of the properties and their underlying property market. In terms of quality, the pledged properties should be representative of the wider group portfolio and not specialised assets. With investment-grade issuers, these are usually located in investment markets with a strong transaction track record which affords liquidity at all points of the cycle, and a reliable, transparent, independent valuation methodology.

Under ‘Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs’ (dated 12 May 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch already gives senior unsecured debt a one-notch uplift above the IDR for higher-than-average recovery depending on the underlying property investment market and legal jurisdiction. To date, Fitch has not rated any REIT secured bonds although they have been a staple form of financing for companies for many years.