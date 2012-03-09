FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch afrms Calik Holdings rtgs at 'B-';drops rtgs
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch afrms Calik Holdings rtgs at 'B-';drops rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Calik Holding’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘B-’ and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also affirmed Calik Holdings National Long-Term Rating at ”BB-‘and removed it from RWN. The Outlooks on both ratings are Negative.

Simultaneously, the ratings have been withdrawn. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Calik Holding. The company’s ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to agency’s coverage.

