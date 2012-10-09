TEXT-S&P ratings - MISC Bhd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

Ratings -- MISC Bhd. ---------------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Mar-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

01-Sep-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

