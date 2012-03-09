TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Davomas Abadi Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

Ratings -- PT Davomas Abadi Tbk. ---------------------------------- 09-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Chocolate and

cocoa products

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Feb-2010 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

12-May-2009 D/-- D/--

08-Apr-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

