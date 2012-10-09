TEXT-S&P publishes peer comparison on global brewers

-- By contrast, Molson Coors Brewing Co. (BBB-/Negative/--); Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Watch Neg/--); and Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (Efes; BBB-/Stable/--) have lower margins that weigh on their “satisfactory” business risk profiles.

-- Notably, we revised Efes’ business risk profile to “satisfactory” from “fair” following its strategic alliance with SABM, which gives it the No. 2 market share in Russia.

-- We think that brewers with a global presence will be able to offset weak demand from European and North American consumers with strong demand in developing regions such as Asia and Latin America over the next 12-24 months. We view ABI, including AmBev, as being the most geographically diversified of the brewers we rate.

-- ABI, AmBev, SABM, and Heineken all benefit from greater economies of scale in marketing, advertising, logistics, and distribution, than the smaller brewers we rate.

The biggest risk to our ratings on global brewers would be a shift to more aggressive financial policies. This would take the form of increased discretionary spending that causes financial metrics to deteriorate and remain at levels that are incompatible with the current ratings. This is despite the benefits to the business risk profile from potential expansion into growth markets, as well as synergies and cost savings.

We assess brewers’ business risk profiles based on industry and country exposure; competitive position, which reflects market position, operational efficiency, and diversity; management strategy; and profitability. Our financial risk analysis considers financial policy, cash flow adequacy, capital structure, and liquidity.