TEXT-S&P revises Norske Skog outlook to stable from negative

March 09 -

Overview

-- Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA has renegotiated its debt covenants and improved its liquidity position through operating cash flow generation and asset disposals.

-- We continue to view the group’s liquidity profile as less than adequate, albeit improved.

-- We are revising the outlook on the group to stable from negative, while affirming the ‘B-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings.

-- The outlook is stable, primarily reflecting our assumption that the group can maintain or improve its liquidity position over the near term, supported by positive free operating cash flow generation.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Norway-based forest product group Norske Skogindustrier ASA (Norske Skog) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Norske Skog’s improved liquidity position, following a reset of its financial covenants at the end of 2011, as well as positive free operating cash flow generation in the fourth quarter of the year. It also reflects our assumption of improved operating performance in 2012 compared with 2011.

Our current base-case forecast assumes rather flat volumes and selling prices, and input costs which on average are slightly lower than in 2011. We believe that this will translate into full-year EBITDA of Norwegian krone (NOK) 1.7 billion-NOK1.8 billion. This would be considerably better than 2011, when EBITDA was negatively affected by a fire at one of the group’s mills as well as restructuring charges. We still see material downside risks to our base case, however, primarily relating to exchange rate fluctuations, macroeconomic pressures on demand and selling prices, and input cost volatility. Free operating cash flow in our base case amounts to about NOK300 million for 2012. This also factors in capital expenditures of about NOK500 million, as well as substantial cash restructuring charges compensated to an extent by a corresponding release of working capital. We forecast adjusted funds from operations of about 10%, a level which we believe is commensurate with the ratings.

The ratings continue to reflect the oversupplied, cyclical, and structurally impaired nature of the publication-paper industry, severe pressure on input costs, and the group’s weak credit measures. These constraints are only partly counterbalanced by Norske Skog’s good positions in the global newsprint markets, paper selling price momentum, and an improved liquidity profile. We view the group’s business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile as highly leveraged. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Norske Skog’s adjusted debt amounted to an estimated NOK9 billion.