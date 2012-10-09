FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Cegedim S.A.
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P ratings - Cegedim S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cegedim S.A. ------------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Aug-2012 B/-- B/--

21-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

10-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

10-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--

11-May-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR300 mil 7.00% (outstanding amt. EUR280 mil.)

bnds due 07/27/2015 B 09-Aug-2012

