TEXT-S&P ratings - Cegedim S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

Ratings -- Cegedim S.A. ------------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Aug-2012 B/-- B/--

21-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--

10-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

10-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--

11-May-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR300 mil 7.00% (outstanding amt. EUR280 mil.)

bnds due 07/27/2015 B 09-Aug-2012