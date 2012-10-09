FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Bakkavor Finance 2 PLC
October 9, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Bakkavor Finance 2 PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Bakkavor Finance 2 PLC --------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Iceland

Primary SIC: Food

preparations,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Oct-2012 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£350 mil 8.25% bnds due 02/15/2018 B- 21-Aug-2012

