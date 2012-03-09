TEXT-S&P ratings - Marseille (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 -

Ratings -- Marseille (City of) ------------------------------------ 09-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

