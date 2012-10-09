TEXT-S&P drops Bakkavor rtg; assigns to Bakkavor Finance (2)

Rationale

The withdrawal of the ratings on Bakkavor Group ehf and assignment to Bakkavor Finance (2) reflects the completion of an organizational restructure that will result in the voluntary liquidation of the parent holding company Bakkavor Group ehf. The group’s food producing operating subsidiaries remain consolidated under Bakkavor Finance (2).

We had anticipated the reorganization and it does not affect the key rating drivers for the Bakkavor group. For more detail, see “U.K.-Based Bakkavor Downgraded To ‘B-’ On Weak Operating Performance And Medium-Term Debt Maturities; Outlook Stable,” published Aug. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

We note that the reorganization was a condition of the reset of the leverage covenant on Bakkavor Finance (2)’s bank facilities for 2013. We continue to forecast tight headroom under this covenant over the next 12 months, which leads us to assess the group’s liquidity as “less than adequate” under our criteria.

The information in the sections that follow is substantially the same as in our previous research update on Bakkavor Group ehf.

Liquidity

We assess Bakkavor Finance (2)’s liquidity profile as “less than adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our view of the company’s tight (5%-15%) covenant headroom.

The financial maintenance covenants under Bakkavor Finance (2)’s existing banking facilities agreement mainly comprise leverage and interest coverage ratios. We anticipate that, notwithstanding a reset of the leverage covenant in 2012, headroom under these covenants will remain tight this year. Under our base case, compliance in 2013 is contingent on a reset of the leverage covenant, which the company has recently achieved.

We assess that Bakkavor Finance (2)’s current liquidity sources adequately cover its short-term debt maturities by 1.2x over the next 12 months, providing that the group retains access to its revolving credit facility (RCF).

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate Bakkavor Finance (2)’s liquidity sources to be in excess of GBP131 million. These include:

-- Cash balances of GBP32.7 million;

-- An RCF of GBP90 million, of which GBP63 million is available; and

-- Annual positive funds from operations of more than GBP40 million.

We anticipate that the group will be working capital-neutral over a full year. Working capital facilities of GBP25 million are currently undrawn.

We estimate liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP60 million, comprising:

-- Short-term debt of about GBP5 million;

-- Amortizing debt of about GBP15 million; and

-- Capital expenditure of about GBP35 million.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Bakkavor Finance (2)’s GBP350 million 8.25% senior secured notes due 2018 is ‘B-', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default.

To estimate recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We project a default in 2014, mainly as a result of increasing commodity prices and deteriorating liquidity.

We have revised our approach for estimating the group’s enterprise value at our simulated point of default, based on the operational challenges the group faces and its significant asset base. We now assume that Bakkavor Finance (2) would be liquidated at our simulated point of default, reflecting our assessment of the group’s “weak” business risk profile.

We estimate the group’s stressed asset value at about GBP350 million at our simulated point of default, taking into account fixed tangible assets and working capital assets. After deducting enforcement costs and minor priority liabilities, mainly comprising finance leases, the residual value available for the senior secured creditors is about GBP320 million. Assuming about GBP700 million of senior secured debt outstanding at default, and including prepetition interest, we estimate recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range for the senior secured notes, equating to a recovery rating of ‘4’.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Bakkavor Finance (2) should be able to manage its liquidity position over the next 12 months, following the completion of the corporate restructure necessary to reset the leverage covenant in 2013.

We could take a negative rating action if we believed that Bakkavor Finance (2) may not be able to comply with its financial covenants, or if its liquidity position worsened. This may result from deterioration in operating performance. In addition, Bakkavor Finance (2)’s failure to make firm progress toward refinancing its medium-term debt maturities could put pressure on the rating.

We could take a positive rating action if we believed that Bakkavor Finance (2) could maintain adequate (15%-30%) covenant headroom over the medium term, and that it had made progress toward extending its debt maturities on favorable terms.

Ratings List

Rating Affirmed Then Withdrawn

To From

Bakkavor Group ehf

Corporate Credit Rating NR B-/Stable/--

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Bakkavor Finance 2 PLC

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Bakkavor Finance 2 PLC

Senior Secured Debt B-

Recovery Rating 4