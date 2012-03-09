TEXT-S&P rates French City of Marseille 'A/A-1'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The French City of Marseille has solid budgetary margins and a clear financial strategy, in our opinion.

-- We are assigning our ‘A/A-1’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings, with a stable outlook, to Marseille.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of Marseille’s ability to maintain sound operating margins and limit its deficit after investments.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A/A-1’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings to the French City of Marseille (Marseille). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Marseille reflect our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French cities, as our criteria define the term, and the city’s solid budgetary performance and “positive” financial management. We consider that the ratings are constrained by the city’s very high debt, its “negative” liquidity position, and its restricted budgetary flexibility.

We view Marseille’s financial management as “positive” for its credit standing. We base our opinion on the city’s clear financial strategy, which has translated into stable’ direct debt for the city since 2008, backed by good monitoring of operating expenditure and prudent debt management.

In 2011, Marseille reported solid budgetary margins with a high 15% operating margin, up from a low 5% in 2008. The city achieved this performance owing to operating revenue growing a steady 3.7% per year on average in 2008-2011, largely on the back of tax revenues; and stable operating expenditure. The city curbed growth in personnel expenditure while benefiting from lower financial charges, reflecting both decreasing interest rates and Marseille’s active debt management. This helped the city limit its deficit after investments, which averaged just -0.5% of total revenue, or almost zero, in 2008-2011, despite mounting capital expenditure. Consequently, the city’s direct debt remained stable in 2008-2011 at EUR1.9 billion.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Marseille’s operating margin will contract to 11% in 2012 and then remain stable in 2013-2014. We project operating revenue to grow marginally, given the expected tax freeze decided by the City and the current freeze on transfers from both the central government and the Urban Community of Marseille - “Marseille Provence Metropole,” or MPM). Our base case incorporates new operating expenditure from 2012, including for a higher number of municipal policemen, additional subsidies in 2012-2013; and increasing financial charges due to rising interest rates. Still, we expect that the city will limit its deficits after investments and new direct debt. Despite its large capital expenditure, Marseille’s average deficit after investments should be a low 0.3% in 2012-2014 since it will receive sizable capital subsidies to fund infrastructure related to the “Marseille Provence European Capital of Culture (ECC) 2013” exhibition and the extension and renovation of its football stadium.

We view Marseille’s direct debt burden as very high despite its stabilization since 2008. It amounted to 171% of operating revenue at year-end 2011 and 11.5 years of the operating balance, with interest payments representing 5.5% of operating revenue.

Under our base-case scenario, direct debt will stabilize in volume terms and represent 166% of operating revenue in 2014. However, the city’s tax-supported debt should increase from 2014. The projected rise reflects our analytical approach to consolidate into Marseille’s tax-supported debt a public-private partnership (PPP) contract that the city signed in 2010 for the renovation and extension of its football stadium (“Stade Velodrome”) by mid-2014. From 2014, we will consolidate EUR121 million related to PPP commitments into the city’s tax-supported debt, which would reach 179% of operating revenue in 2014 in our base case, and decrease thereafter.

We consider that Marseille has restricted budgetary flexibility. Although direct taxes accounted for 39% of operating revenue in 2011, in our view Marseille has limited leeway to increase taxes, given its high local tax pressure and low tax bases compared with other large French cities. Other revenue items offer no or little leeway. Flexibility on expenditures is limited, including on capital spending (20% of total expenditure in 2011), because of the city’s large investments for the “Marseille Provence ECC 2013” event and the football stadium, which cannot be easily deferred.

Located in Southern France, Marseille is France’s second largest French city with 851,420 residents in 2008 and the capital city of the Region of Provence-Alpes Cote d‘Azur. The city displays generally weak socioeconomic indicators, with a high unemployment rate. We consider that this hampers the city’s flexibility, especially as regards its revenues, because its tax bases are low compared with the average for large French cities.

Liquidity

We view Marseille’s liquidity position as “negative.” On Jan. 1, 2012, the city had two credit facilities of EUR60 million and revolving loans totaling EUR97 million. We project that Marseille’s available facilities will cover 75% of the city’s 2012 debt service of EUR227 million. The facilities include the average amounts available on its credit and revolving lines, bank loans contracted in 2011 but to be drawn in April-July 2012, and MPM’s contractual payments to the city (for the share of MPM’s debt that the city directly repays).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view, under our base-case scenario, that Marseille will maintain sound operating margins and limit its deficit after investments in 2012-2014. It also incorporates our expectation of a peak in tax-supported debt at 179% of operating revenue in 2014--reflecting the football stadium PPP--and a decrease thereafter.

In our upside scenario, we could consider a positive rating action if Marseille posts structural surpluses after capital accounts, which in turn would result in very favorable budgetary performances.

Conversely, in our downside scenario, we could consider a negative rating action if the city records a growing structural deficit after capital accounts, which we believe could push its tax-supported debt to higher than 200% of operating revenue by 2014 and prompt a downward assessment of our view of the city’s financial management.

However, we consider that our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

