TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS delinquencies edge lower; Atlanta offices struggle

March 09 - Increasing struggles for office properties, most notably in Atlanta, overshadowed what was otherwise a flat February for U.S. CMBS delinquencies overall, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell two basis points (bps) last month to 8.30% from 8.32% a month earlier. The decline was led by a large hotel loan that was brought current. However, office properties, particularly in Atlanta, continue to struggle, as another large Atlanta office loan is added to the index.

One Alliance Center (LB-UBS 2007-C2) became 60 days delinquent last month. Add on to that the high-profile default in December of the $363 million Bank of America Plaza in downtown Atlanta, a staggering 37% of all Atlanta office properties in Fitch-rated deals are now considered delinquent.

One positive development was the conversion of the $675 million Innkeepers Portfolio to current for the first time since March 2010. This drove the hotel delinquency rate down to 10.75% from 12.21% in January.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 13.30% (from a revised 13.04% in January);

--Hotel: 10.75% (from 12.21%);

--Industrial: 10.54% (from 10.40%);

--Office: 7.68% (from 7.30%);

--Retail: 7.15% (from 7.21%).

