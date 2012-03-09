TEXT-Fitch cuts 2 Spanish Autonomous communities;places 8 on RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Castile La Mancha and Catalonia and maintained them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time it has maintained the region of Murcia on RWN and placed five other autonomous communities on RWN. In addition, three credit-linked public sector entities (PSE) have been placed on RWN. The respective bond issues/senior unsecured ratings have also been placed on RWN. A full list of rating actions is below.

The downgrades of Castile La Mancha and Catalonia reflect the structural fiscal deficits of both administrations, which will need considerable additional efforts in order to be reduced, in the context of a challenging economic environment and high refinancing needs.

The RWN on the other autonomous communities reflects the execution risk on their near-term operating performance of the implementation of the austerity measures that have been introduced since summer 2011. Secondly, as the central government has not yet presented its 2012 budget, there is a risk of some reduction in funding for the autonomous communities, making it more difficult for them to execute their individual budgets. Thirdly, The Ministry of Economy reported the individual regional deficit/GDP for 2011 on 2 March, which came out wider than original targets for the year and wider than reported by the individual autonomous communities. This will make compliance with the 2012 deficit target of 1.5% challenging. Finally, Fitch has observed some liquidity pressure and notes that economic growth has again been revised down for Spain.