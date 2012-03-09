TEXT-S&P summary: Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Our assessment of Hyatt’s financial risk profile as intermediate reflects our belief that Hyatt will sustain lease adjusted debt to EBITDA at 3x or below, which we believe is in line with a BBB rating for Hyatt, incorporating the company’s investment plans and ongoing hotel renovations. Although total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA was somewhat weak at 2.9x at December 2011, this is offset by Hyatt’s strong liquidity position, in our view, and our expectation that Hyatt will reduce leverage in 2012 because of a good level of EBITDA growth in 2012 from acquired properties and the recent opening of renovated rooms in its hotel system.

In 2011, revenue per available room rate (RevPAR) at Hyatt’s comparable systemwide hotels increased 5.8%, however, total revenue in the company’s owned and leased hotels segment increased only 1% because of a number of full service hotels in North America under significant renovation. Hyatt’s owned and leased hotel segment was 84% of 2011 total revenue (excluding reimbursed managed property costs) and 55% of EBITDA before corporate costs. Still, Hyatt’s reported 2011 EBITDA (excluding EBITDA from unconsolidated joint ventures) increased 18%, mostly because of a 13% increase in management and franchise fees (39% of EBITDA), decreased owned and leased hotels costs (also partly from renovations) and only modest growth in SG&A expenses. Hyatt’s management and franchise fee growth was because of high-single-digit RevPAR growth in its North American and select service segments, in addition to 3.9% RevPAR growth in its international fee segment, and a nearly 4% net increase in rooms in Hyatt’s global hotel system. Primarily because of borrowing in order to complete acquisitions and share repurchases during 2011, Hyatt’s total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding joint venture leverage) increased from 2.4x at December 2010 to 2.9x at December 2011, which was somewhat weak for the current ‘BBB’ rating on Hyatt, and EBITDA interest coverage was 6.2x, in line with the rating.

The rating is also supported by the improving global lodging environment. Hotel room demand in the U.S. and in many major global markets where Hyatt has a presence achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve around 2% in 2012 and 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted, at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy will likely grow to about 61% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 3% and 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. In addition, we believe RevPAR improvements in international markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific regions, will provide support for Hyatt’s RevPAR and earnings in 2012. Our current forecast for European RevPAR is flat in 2012.

Our 2012 performance expectations for Hyatt are based upon our view of revenue drivers in the global lodging industry and our expectation for changes in the company’s hotel portfolio this year. Key aspects of our preliminary 2012 operating performance expectations for Hyatt are:

-- Hyatt expects to open 20 hotels in 2012. We believe this will translate into a 3% to 4% increase in rooms in Hyatt’s hotel system.

-- Although Hyatt has not provided systemwide 2012 RevPAR guidance, based upon our current U.S. and European lodging forecasts, and a rough estimate of RevPAR in key international markets this year, we believe Hyatt could experience a same-store, systemwide RevPAR increase in the mid- to high-single-digits area in 2012. Its operations are weighted toward higher-priced lodging segments that we expect to experience faster RevPAR growth on average during cyclical growth periods than the overall industry.

-- As a result of systemwide RevPAR and room growth, as well as a modest level of management fees acquired in the LodgeWorks acquisition, we believe management and franchise fees will grow in the high-single-digit area in 2012.

-- We believe Hyatt’s owned and leased hotel segment will generate EBITDA growth in the mid- to high-teens area in 2012 on RevPAR growth, acquisitions in 2011 and the presence of renovated rooms during the year.

-- We expect total EBITDA will increase between 15% and 20% in 2012.

-- As a result, we believe total lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will improve to the mid-2x area in 2012, absent a significant debt financed acquisition of share repurchases. We believe this would be an adequate level of cushion compared to our threshold for the current rating.

We believe the $661 million LodgeWorks acquisition in August 2011 is a good fit with Hyatt’s existing portfolio. However, this was a significant acquisition for Hyatt compared with its relatively conservative approach to hotel investment over the past few years. In addition, in May 2011, Hyatt repurchased $396 million in common stock, almost one-half of the 19.4 million shares of Hyatt stock then registered for sale related to Pritzker family trusts. If Hyatt pursues additional share repurchases or another material debt-financed acquisition over the next 12 to 24 months in a manner that drives leverage above 3x, we believe this would signal a shift to a more aggressive financial policy and we may consider a lower rating.

Liquidity

Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Hyatt has a “strong” liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are:

-- Sources of liquidity are expected to exceed uses by at least 1.5x.

-- We project net sources of liquidity will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- We believe Hyatt has solid bank relationships and a high standing in the credit markets.

-- Covenant cushions are expected to be large enough such that Hyatt would not violate its maximum leverage covenant even with a 30% EBITDA decline.

-- Debt maturities over the next 12-18 months are minimal.

At Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity was provided by cash and short-term investments of $1.1 billion, and $1.4 billion in availability (net of outstanding undrawn letters of credit) under its $1.5 billion revolver due September 2016. Hyatt generated $393 million in operating cash flow in 2011 and spent $331 million in capital expenditures mostly to fund large renovation projects during the year, and made $44 million in contributions to investments.

Although still significant, Hyatt’s cash and short-term investment balances declined to $1.1 billion in 2011 from $1.6 billion in 2010 primarily due to a high level of acquisition and stock repurchase activity, partly offset by debt issuance and asset sale proceeds. Hyatt repurchased $396 million in common stock in May 2011, acquired hotels and other assets from LodgeWorks in August 2011 for $661 million, acquired three California all-suite hotels in May 2011 for $77 million, sold eight hotels in July 2011 to a joint venture formed with Noble Investment Group for $90 million in net proceeds, and issued $500 million in senior notes in August 2011.

Our preliminary expectation for 2012 is that Hyatt likely will generate between $400 million and $450 million in operating cash flow. Hyatt anticipates spending approximately $350 million in maintenance and renovation-related capital expenditures in 2012, $65 million of which was carried over into this year because of the timing of renovation payments. Hyatt also plans to commit capital to joint venture developments in 2012, primarily the development of the Andaz Wailea Resort and Residences. In 2013, Hyatt expects to make an equity contribution and assume debt from a joint venture related to the development of the Park Hyatt New York, upon its completion, which will use a portion of the company’s expected debt capacity.

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Hyatt reflects the company’s strong liquidity that includes approximately $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments at December 2011 and $1.4 billion in revolver availability. We believe Hyatt will end 2012 with around the same amount of cash and short-term investments, absent a significant acquisition or share repurchases. This offsets somewhat weak leverage at the current time, although we anticipate Hyatt’s leverage to improve to the mid-2x area by the end of 2012.

The current rating incorporates our belief that RevPAR in the U.S. lodging industry will increase 3% to 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. We have incorporated into Hyatt’s current rating our expectation that total EBITDA will increase between 15% and 20% in 2012 because of RevPAR and rooms growth, acquisitions in 2011 and the presence of renovated rooms during the year. As a result, we believe Hyatt’s leverage will likely decline to the mid-2x area in 2012, which is below our 3x threshold for the company at the current ‘BBB’ rating.

While we view the LodgeWorks acquisition favorably, it was a significant acquisition for Hyatt compared with the company’s relatively conservative approach to hotel investment over the past few years and follows significant share repurchases and other acquisitions earlier in 2011. If Hyatt pursues additional share repurchases or another material debt-financed acquisition over the next 12 to 24 months in a manner that drives leverage above 3x, we believe this would signal a shift to a more aggressive financial policy and we may consider a lower rating.

