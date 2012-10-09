TEXT-S&P ratings - Deutsche Aerzteversicherung AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Deutsche Aerzteversicherung AG ------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Oct-2012 NR/-- --/--

18-Dec-2008 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================