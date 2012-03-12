TEXT-Fitch affirms Apollo Series 2011-1 Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the Apollo Series 2011-1 Trust, a RMBS transaction, as detailed below. The transaction is backed by a pool of Australian conforming residential full-documentation mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’).

The rating actions are as listed below:

Apollo Series 2011-1 Trust (Apollo 2011-1):

AUD861m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0014502) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD250m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0014510) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD65m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN001452) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD22.5m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0014650) not rated

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement is able to support the notes’ current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the underlying loans remain in line with the agency’s expectations.

“The credit quality is in line with Fitch’s expectations, showing stable performance compared with Fitch’s 30+ Days Dinkum Index,” says Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch’s Structured Finance team.

All loans in the underlying portfolio are covered by mortgage insurance provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (‘AA-'/Stable).