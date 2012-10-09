TEXT-S&P summary: Cabot Financial Ltd.

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Cabot Financial Ltd. -------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Sep-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Cabot Financial Ltd. is an intermediate nonoperating holding company (NOHC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cabot Credit Management Ltd. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on Cabot Financial reflect the credit profile (group credit profile; GCP) of the consolidated group (Cabot; see chart 1) and our view that its main operating subsidiary, Cabot Financial (U.K.) Ltd., is “core” to the group (as our criteria define this term). The ratings on Cabot Financial also reflect our view that there appears to be no material barriers to cash flows from the operating subsidiaries to the NOHC.