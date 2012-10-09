FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Cabot Financial Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Cabot Financial Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Cabot Financial Ltd. -------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Sep-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Cabot Financial Ltd. is an intermediate nonoperating holding company (NOHC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cabot Credit Management Ltd. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on Cabot Financial reflect the credit profile (group credit profile; GCP) of the consolidated group (Cabot; see chart 1) and our view that its main operating subsidiary, Cabot Financial (U.K.) Ltd., is “core” to the group (as our criteria define this term). The ratings on Cabot Financial also reflect our view that there appears to be no material barriers to cash flows from the operating subsidiaries to the NOHC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.