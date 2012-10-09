TEXT-S&P ratings - Mood Media Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

Ratings -- Mood Media Corp. --------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 61534J

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$25 mil first-lien revolving credit facility

due 05/06/2016 bank ln BB- 09-Oct-2012

US$355 mil first-lien term loan bank ln due

05/06/2018 BB- 09-Oct-2012

US$350 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B- 09-Oct-2012