TEXT-S&P ratings - Mood Media Corp.
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Mood Media Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Mood Media Corp. --------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 61534J

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$25 mil first-lien revolving credit facility

due 05/06/2016 bank ln BB- 09-Oct-2012

US$355 mil first-lien term loan bank ln due

05/06/2018 BB- 09-Oct-2012

US$350 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B- 09-Oct-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
