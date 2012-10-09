TEXT-S&P ratings - Mood Media Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 09 -
Ratings -- Mood Media Corp. --------------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Ontario
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 61534J
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$25 mil first-lien revolving credit facility
due 05/06/2016 bank ln BB- 09-Oct-2012
US$355 mil first-lien term loan bank ln due
05/06/2018 BB- 09-Oct-2012
US$350 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B- 09-Oct-2012