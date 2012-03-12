TEXT-Fitch revises Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan)'s outlook to negative

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has revised Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited (SCBTL)’s Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA-'. A rating breakdown is provided below.

The revision follows that of Standard Chartered Bank’s (SCB) Outlook on 5 March 2012 (see ‘Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered at ‘AA-'; Revises Outlook to Negative’ at www.fitchratings.com). SCB is the parent and sole owner of SCBTL.

SCBTL’s IDR remains aligned with that of SCB, based on Fitch’s continuing belief of an extremely high probability of support from SCB given the subsidiary’s strategic importance and their high level of integration. SCBTL forms a key part of the group’s strategy to expand in Greater China (Hong Kong, Taiwan and China), which underpins their alignment in risk management, as well as a shared brand name and global networking. SCBT’s share in overall Greater China profits in 2011 remained broadly stable at a moderate 16.2%, including non-recurring items (2010: 16.4%).

SCBTL’s ‘bbb’ Viability Rating reflects its reasonable balance sheet strength, and greater alignment of risk management with the parent’s since the latter’s acquisition in 2007. It also reflects renewed earnings momentum and risk concentration in its mortgage portfolio, which accounted for 61% of total loans at end-Q311.

Any rating action on SCB could trigger a similar rating action on SCBTL. The latter’s National Long-term rating, however, has a Stable Outlook, as its ‘AAA(twn)’ rating will still be commensurate with ‘A+’ IDR should SCBTL be downgraded.

SCBTL’s Viability Rating may be upgraded if the bank demonstrates an ability to contain provision risk and maintain a solid risk-adjusted return on a sustained basis. The rating may be downgraded if its mortgage portfolio comes under pressure from an unexpected and sharp correction of the domestic property (for more details refer to credit report published in June 2011).

SCB acquired Hsinchu International Bank in 2006 and renamed it SCBTL. SCBTL integrated SCB Taiwan Branch in 2007 and acquired American Express Bank Taiwan and Asia Trust in 2008. SCBTL has total assets of TWN743.8bn (USD24.5bn, over 4% of SCB group’s total assets) and at end-December-2011 had a deposit market share of 2.19% in Taiwan.

Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Limited (SCBTL) ratings:

- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at ‘AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F1+’

- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'; Stable Outlook

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb’

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)’

- Subordinated debt National Long-Term rating: affirmed at ‘AA+(twn)'