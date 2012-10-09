FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Viking Cruises, Ltd.
October 9, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Viking Cruises, Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Viking Cruises, Ltd. ----------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: California

Primary SIC: Amusement and

recreation, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Oct-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022 B+ 09-Oct-2012

