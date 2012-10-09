TEXT-S&P ratings - Viking Cruises, Ltd.

Oct 09 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Viking Cruises, Ltd. ----------------------------------- 09-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Oct-2012 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022 B+ 09-Oct-2012