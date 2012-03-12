TEXT-S&P summary: Mriya Agro Holding PLC

S&P base-case operating scenario

Mriya’s business risk profile is constrained, in our view, by its exposure to the volatile agribusiness industry and earnings concentration on Ukraine. Grain export quotas introduced in late 2010 and export duties introduced in the second quarter of 2011 increase country risk.

Mriya’s credit quality is supported by its position as a large player in the Ukrainian farming industry and history of profitable growth. The company’s sales adjusted for gains from revaluation of biological assets totaled $205 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2011, a 38% increase from a year earlier that stemmed from expanding cultivated land. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $143 million, yielding a margin of 70%. Mriya’s profitability benefits from high-quality farmland and equipment, low labor and lease costs, and advanced crop cultivation and harvesting processes.

Mriya plans to more than double its harvested land to 480,000 hectares by 2014. Consequently, we expect Mriya to continue increasing sales by more than 20% annually in 2012-2013 and to maintain an adjusted profitability margin of about 50%, assuming strong pricing for agricommodities and favorable weather conditions.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario

Mriya’s credit quality is supported by what we see as the company’s modest debt burden. Its adjusted debt to EBITDA was 1.0x as of June 30, 2011, and we believe it will remain less than 2.5x in 2012-2013. Mriya’s free cash flow generation was negative, with an outflow of $6 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2011.

We expect Mriya’s capital expenditures and working-capital outlays to exceed its funds from operations in 2012, but negative free operating cash flow is likely to be largely financed out of proceeds from a $250 million bond issued in March 2011.

In the medium term, however, we believe there is still a risk that the company might rely on short-term debt to finance part of its capital expenditures and working-capital outlays because Ukraine’s capital markets offer limited medium-term financing possibilities.

Liquidity

Mriya’s liquidity is adequate, owing to a $250 million five-year bond issue, as reflected by a ratio of sources to uses of more than 1.2x. The company’s total reported debt as of June 30, 2011, was $290 million, of which $33 million was short-term debt. Cash and short-term deposits available at the same date stood at $195 million equivalent. We estimate cash flow from operations will exceed $100 million in 2012, while capital expenditures are likely to exceed $200 million in 2012.

The bond bears an incurrence leverage covenant with a threshold of net debt to EBITDA of 3.0x.

The company benefits from a good relationship with International Finance Corp. (IFC; AAA/Stable/A-1+) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1). Lines from these banks bear maintenance covenants, which were tested on Dec. 31, 2010, with significant headroom available. However, for 2011, Mriya expects to have breached one of the covenants, owing to a debt increase resulting from the bond issuance. Mriya had already obtained a waiver from IFC amending this covenant until year-end 2011 and setting the fee for the anticipated breach.

Recovery

The $250 million unsecured bonds issued by Mriya are rated ‘B’, the same as the corporate credit rating. The bonds have a recovery rating of ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in an event of payment default.

Recovery prospects for the bonds are supported by our belief that, in a default, the company would be reorganized rather than liquidated. We believe the potential value of the company’s leased land underpins recovery prospects. We further assume that, after a default, the company would be able to sell leases to a potential purchaser, with proceeds accruing to bondholders. If there were material restrictions on the transfer of assets, we believe that recovery prospects could be materially lower.

The recovery rating reflects our view of potential regulatory changes or actions that could affect recovery prospects and create some uncertainty over land tenure, which could lead to volatile land values or difficulty in selling assets.

To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario that envisages, among other things, a combination of material capital-expenditure investments linked to the company’s aggressive expansion plan and pressure on sales prices and margins, leading to negative cash flow generation. In this scenario, we envisage a default by 2013.

We believe that the company would reorganize in the event of a default and, based on the circumstances of our hypothetical default scenario, we estimate the company’s stressed enterprise value at default to be about $198 million.

In determining recoveries, we deduct enforcement costs of about $13 million, as well as about $79 million of drawings under secured facilities, including prepetition interest. This leaves about $106 million of value to cover the $264 million unsecured bonds, including six months of prepetition interest.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Mriya’s investment needs will be financed by bond proceeds and operating cash flow for the next 18-24 months without investment weighing on its liquidity position.

We might lower the ratings if Mriya’s liquidity position deteriorated as a result of continuous negative operating cash flow due to overexpansion, adverse weather conditions, or regulatory actions. We might consider a downgrade if the company’s debt protection metrics deteriorated, with adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 3x.

A potential upgrade would hinge on the company’s continuing its financial policy of maintaining a modest debt burden, managing liquidity prudently, and generating positive free cash flow.