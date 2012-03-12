TEXT-S&P says CTC Media otlk now stable;'BB-/B/ruAA-' rtgs afrmd

While the TV advertising market in Russia showed 18% growth in 2011, CTC Media’s like-for-like revenues increased by only 13% in the same period. This did not allow the company to improve its business position in the Russian media market, which was the prerequisite for an upgrade.

The overall audience share of its flagship TV channel, CTC, dropped to 7.7% in the second half of 2011, primarily due to low viewership of its premier series. We believe that CTC has reached its critical scale for a niche entertainment channel and would be unlikely to significantly improve its audience share in 2012, due to competition from smaller free-to-air and pay-tv channels. We assume that CTC Media’s two smaller networks could slightly improve their audience shares in 2012. However, this would not likely allow CTC Media to grow meaningfully faster than the Russian advertising market and achieve a stronger competitive position.

In our revised base-case assessment for 2012, we assume that CTC Media will post low-single-digit revenue growth. We expect the Russian advertising market to be negatively affected by the weakening macroeconomic conditions, saturation of consumption in various segments of the fast-moving consumer-goods sector, and further limitation on beer advertising. That said, CTC Media has already sold out 80% of inventory for 2012 at slightly higher prices than 2011, which should allow for modest revenue growth. We also assume that CTC Media’s historically high profitability will continue to be pressured from rising programming costs in 2012, which would not allow CTC Media to report an EBITDA margin significantly above 30%.

The ratings on CTC Media reflect our view of its exposure to the cyclical advertising market in one country, its modest market position, and limited revenue diversification. The uncertainties related to Russia’s complex regulatory environment, and restrictions on ownership of media companies also constrain the ratings.

We consider these risks to be somewhat moderated by the company’s robust operating performance and sound capital structure. Resilient profitability and a strong cash-generative profile also support the ratings.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We consider CTC Media’s liquidity to be “adequate” under our criteria, reflecting an absence of debt and its strong cash flow generation.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, CTC Media reported cash and equivalents of $129.6 million. Liquidity is further supported by CTC Media’s cash-generative profile and its ability to generate positive free cash flow, even in times of weakened trading conditions, owing to the company’s limited capital-spending requirements. This translates into a strong ratio of liquidity sources to uses, equating to more than 2.0x in 2012 and 2013.

Based solely on the numerical characteristics, CTC Media’s liquidity could qualify as “strong”. However, the “adequate” assessment primarily reflects its limited track record as a borrower and its unproven banking relationship.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CTC Media will perform in line with or better than the advertising market in Russia, protect its market share in free-to-air TV (which can be received without a subscription or a decoder), and keep generating stable cash flows.

Our base-case scenario for a ‘BB-’ rating includes the assumption that the Russian advertising market will grow only modestly in 2012, as a result of weakening macroeconomic conditions. It also includes our expectation that CTC Media will maintain the audience shares of its channels at current levels, and that debt leverage will be consistently less than 2.0x.

Ratings upside is remote, as it would require primarily a significantly stronger market position in Russia, which we consider would be difficult to achieve in the next 12 months. Diversification into non-advertising-related segments, and expansion to other markets, which would reduce concentration on the flagship CTC channel, could also support a positive rating action. To be commensurate with higher ratings, the company’s financial profile would need to remain supportive, which would include “adequate” liquidity and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x on a sustainable basis.

We would lower the ratings on CTC Media if the company’s leverage exceeded our expectations as a result of acquisitions or financial policy decisions. Downside would not likely be driven by the changes in the business characteristics, as it would require a steep fall in earnings and cash flows, which we do not anticipate in the next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Criteria | Corporates | General: Standard & Poor’s Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

CTC Media Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B BB-/Positive/B

Russia National Scale Rating ruAA- ruAA-