TEXT-Fitch publishes exposure draft on rtg criteria for multilateral development banks

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft on revised rating criteria for multilateral development banks (MDBs). The main objective of the report is to propose a scoring framework for MDBswhich complements Fitch’s existing methodology (see ‘Rating Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranationals’, dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

The report also introduces some proposed changes to Fitch’s rating approach, in particular in the assessment of MDBs’ capitalisation. More importance is given to equity to asset ratios, while the ratio of usable capital to required capital is given less weight. The concept of key shareholders is defined. The other variables of the scoring framework are those mentioned in Fitch’s existing methodology. Due to the importance of qualitative factors, the actual rating may differ from the rating derived from the scoring framework.

As outlined in Fitch’s criteria report, MDBs’ credit quality derives from the support of member states and from intrinsic factors. The new scoring framework enables Fitch to distinguish more clearly between the relative importance of these two factors, by computing a separate score, which translates into an indicative rating, for support and for intrinsic factors. The scores are derived from both quantitative and qualitative variables. The final rating derived from the framework is the higher of the indicative ratings derived from the support and intrinsic scores.

The support score reflects the capacity and the willingness of member countries or other shareholders to support the MDB in the event it is unable to repay its liabilities. It is obtained by the combination of five factors: the average rating of shareholders and, more specifically, key shareholders; the share of callable capital subscribed by shareholders rated ‘AA-’ and above; the ratio of such ‘AA-’ and above callable capital relative to the debt of the institution; and the importance of the institution for member countries.

The intrinsic score measures the capacity of the MDB to honour its debt obligations on a standalone basis and reflects both the long-term solvency and the liquidity of the institution. The intrinsic score is obtained by assessing the bank’s capital, relative to assets and liabilities, and the risks to which it is exposed (credit, concentration, market and operational risks). Its ability to generate profits, its risk management policies and its long-term strategy are also factored into the framework. Liquidity risk is also assessed and integrated in the computation of the intrinsic score.

The support and intrinsic scores are computed by summing the individual scores assigned to each variable included in the framework. For quantitative variables, the scores are derived from actual data and medium term projection of the parameter, based on Fitch’s estimates and forecasts. The value assigned to qualitative parameters is based upon Fitch’s own assessment.

The report, entitled ‘Rating Multilateral Development Banks - Revised Criteria and Scoring Model’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Fitch requests feedback on this exposure draft to be provided by 10 April 2012. Comments should be sent to mdb.feedback@fitchratings.com.

