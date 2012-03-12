TEXT-S&P summary: Atlas Copco AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12
Summary analysis -- Atlas Copco AB -------------------------------- 12-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Air and gas
compressors
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
30-Jul-1999 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturer Atlas Copco AB reflect our view of the group’s “strong” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile. Support for the ratings comes from the group’s leading market positions, good cost flexibility, strong profitability, high share of stable aftermarket sales, and diverse earnings base. In addition, Atlas Copco enjoys strong and stable cash generation and, in our view, demonstrates good liquidity management. These strengths are partly offset by the group’s exposure to demand cyclicality and meaningful competition, and what we see as a shareholder-friendly financial policy.