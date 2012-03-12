TEXT-Fitch rates Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mill at 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills (SSRM) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect SSRM’s defaults on term loan installments amounting to INR12m and interest payments thereon, for the past three months, and its overutilisation of the cash credit limits by 4%-10% every month for the last six months.

The ratings are also constrained by a 10-month delay in the commissioning of SSRM’s TMT manufacturing plant, as well as low capacity utilisation of around 20%-30%, low interest coverage of 0.97x, and high net financial leverage of 14.29x in FY11 (financial year ending March).

Timely repayments of its term liabilities and interest obligations for two consecutive quarters would lead to a rating upgrade.

Incorporated in 2009, SSRM has a 1.32 lacs metric tonne per annum steel TMT bars manufacturing unit in Guwahati. In FY11, SSRM reported revenues of INR244.9m, EBITDAR margins of 13.03% and total debt outstanding was INR463.3m.

SSRM’s bank loans have also been rated as follows:

- INR211.5m long-term loans: assigned ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR180m fund-based limits : assigned ‘Fitch D(ind)'