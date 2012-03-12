TEXT-Fitch rates Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates at 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd. (DOTEPL) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect DOTEPL’s defaults on term loan repayments and interest, amounting to about INR50.7m over the period of September 2011 to December 2011, along with the significant over-utilisation of its cash credit account in the past one year by up to 250%-300% of the monthly operating limit.

The ratings may be upgraded if there is timely servicing of the next two consecutive half-yearly term loan payments.

DOTEPL is part of the Ambootia Group, founded by Mr Sanjay Bansal. DOTEPL owns 10 organic tea states in Darjeeling, Around 95%-100% of its production is exported to countries like Japan, Germany, Holland USA, France, Italy, and Kazakasthan among others, through a group company - Ambootia Tea Group Export.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to DOTEPL’s bank facilities as follows:

- INR335.2m term loans: assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR500m fund based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR5m non-fund based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)'