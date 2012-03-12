TEXT-Fitch rates Niros Ispat at 'Fitch B+(ind)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd (Niros) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Niros’s exposure to price volatility in raw materials (80% of sales) and finished goods and its tight liquidity position as reflected by the 100% working capital utilisation during the past 12 months. Fitch notes that the company is seeking ad hoc limits from bankers, and expects liquidity to improve with the enhancement of working capital limit to INR200m from INR145m in February 2012.

Furthermore, Niros is setting up an INR402.3m, 8 megawatt waste heat recovery based power plant in Bhilai, which is being funded by a debt of INR267m, equity of INR85.3m and internal accruals of INR50m. Any delay in project execution may add to liquidity pressure.

The ratings are, however, supported by the company’s 161% yoy revenue growth to INR436.9m in FY11 (financial year ending March), with EBITDA margin increasing to 7.2% from 3.5%. This is a result of the successful commencement of commercial production at its 90,000 metric ton per annum (MTPA) sponge iron plant at Bhilai in January 2011, increasing total capacity to 97,500 MTPA. Its 30,000 MTPA induction furnace also commenced operations in February 2012 in Bhilai. In the 10 months period ended January 2012, Niros reported revenue of INR1,136.6m with its EBITDA margin increasing to 9%, as the company achieved capacity utilisation of 54% in sponge iron.

Positive rating guidelines include timely completion of the capex with no major cost overrun, improvements in margins and maintenance of liquidity. Conversely, delays in completion of the capex resulting in liquidity pressure and interest coverage of below 1.2x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Niros was incorporated in 2001. In FY11, its net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) was 9.95x and interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) was 1.25x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Niros’s bank loans as follows:

- INR145m fund-based limit: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR144.4m term loan: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR50m non fund-based limit: assigned at ‘Fitch A4(ind)'