TEXT-S&P affirms all rtgs in cash flow CLO deal Duchess I CDO

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- November 2011 European CLO Performance Index Report: A Notable Increase In defaulted Assets For All European CLO Cohorts, Feb. 15, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Transaction Update: Duchess I CDO S.A., May 7, 2010

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

-- New Issue: Duchess I CDO S.A., Aug. 30, 2001

RATING LIST

Class Rating

Duchess I CDO S.A.

EUR1 Billion Fixed-, Floating-Rate, And Income Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A-1 AA- (sf)

A-2 AA- (sf)

B CCC- (sf)

C NR

NR--not rated.