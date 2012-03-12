TEXT-S&P affirms all rtgs in cash flow CLO deal Duchess I CDO

-- November 2011 European CLO Performance Index Report: A Notable Increase In defaulted Assets For All European CLO Cohorts, Feb. 15, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Transaction Update: Duchess I CDO S.A., May 7, 2010
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004
-- New Issue: Duchess I CDO S.A., Aug. 30, 2001
Class Rating
Duchess I CDO S.A.
EUR1 Billion Fixed-, Floating-Rate, And Income Notes
Ratings Affirmed
A-1 AA- (sf)
A-2 AA- (sf)
B CCC- (sf)
NR--not rated.