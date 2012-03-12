TEXT-S&P summary: The Hershey Co.

Hershey’s business risk assessment incorporates our belief that the approximately $150 billion global confectionary market benefits from short, frequent purchase cycles that respond well to merchandising, as well as low price points. There is low private-label penetration. Confectionary has generated solid growth relative to other U.S. food categories, and has a strong presence in both traditional and nontraditional distribution channels.

Hershey has the leading share in the U.S. chocolate market and has continued to slightly increase its market share during the past few years as it continues to reinvest in its core brands through product innovation and brand building. The company expects to increase advertising spending in the low double-digit percentages in 2012 in order to further increase share.

Hershey’s core chocolate business provides fairly stable earnings and profitability. Despite rising input costs, price increases, productivity initiatives, and cost savings resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin in 2011 being essentially flat with the previous year. Although we expect continued volatile and rising commodity costs, we do not expect material EBITDA margin pressure in 2012, since we believe Hershey has good visibility into its cost structure. Moreover, we believe the wraparound effect of price increases (particularly as seasonal net price increases phase in at Easter 2012) and ongoing productivity improvements will largely mitigate the impact of higher input costs in 2012.

Historically, Hershey’s productivity and continuous improvement initiatives have saved about 3% of manufacturing overhead annually. The company expects further cost savings following an asset modernization program (entitled “Project Next Century”) announced in June 2010, which is part of its ongoing efforts to improve its supply chain and streamline its cost structure. Hershey expects the project to realize $65 million to $80 million in ongoing annual savings in 2014, enabling the company to further invest in brand-building and global capabilities. The company estimates it will incur pretax project implementation costs in the range of $150 million to $160 million over three years (of which more than half will be cash costs). The company recorded approximately $43 million and $54 million of project-related costs during 2011 and 2010, respectively. Hershey estimates it has realized $15 million in annualized savings so far and expects to realize an additional $20 million to $25 million in 2012.

Our 2012 forecast includes net sales up in the mid-single-digit percentage area, adjusted EBITDA margin being essentially flat with 2011, working capital being a nominal source of cash, and total capital expenditures of about $290 million (including its Next Century program). Given our forecast assumptions, we expect that Hershey’s credit measures will remain near current levels. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 1.7x, in the indicative leverage ratio range for a modest financial profile, which includes leverage of 1.5-2.0x. The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 40% for the same period (which is more consistent with indicative financial ratios for an “intermediate” financial profile) is likely due to its geographic concentration in the U.S., which has higher corporate tax rates than most other countries.

We expect any acquisitions to be small, tuck-in businesses funded through cash flow. We believe such acquisitions may occur in international markets. The company is focused on geographic expansion, since about 85% of sales are domestic. In April 2011, Hershey’s board of directors approved a new $250 million stock repurchase program (with no specified completion date); the full authorization was available as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition to the share repurchase authorization, the company buys back shares to offset option dilution, and spent $385 million in aggregate repurchases in 2011, compared with $169 million in 2010.

Governance

Hershey has dual-class common stock that places voting control with the Hershey Trust Company, in its capacity as trustee of the Milton Hershey School Trust, holder of essentially all of the company’s Class B stock. Hershey is deemed a controlled company under NYSE rules. Eight of the nine board members are deemed independent under NYSE standards, currently three of which are independent members of the board of directors of Hershey Trust Co. and the board of managers of the Milton Hershey School.

Liquidity

We believe Hershey has “adequate” liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and sources of cash are likely to be in excess of uses for the next 12 months. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and significant availability under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%, and without breaching Hershey’s financial covenant test, as it currently has very strong cushion.

-- We believe Hershey has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

Cash sources include cash balances (about $694 million on Dec. 31, 2011), FFO (approximately $900 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011), and availability under its revolving credit facility. In October 2011, Hershey entered a new $1.1 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2016, with the option to increase borrowings to $1.5 billion with the concurrence of lenders. This facility replaced the prior $1.1 billion facility which was scheduled to expire in December 2012. The new and prior facilities each contain a minimum 2x interest coverage ratio covenant under the credit facility, and we believe Hershey will continue to maintain significant covenant cushion. Seasonal working capital needs peak in advance of higher seasonal and holiday-related sales in the third and fourth quarters.

We expect cash uses to include capital spending of about $290 million (including expenditures related to Project Next Century) in 2012, minimal pension contributions, ongoing dividend payments, and modest net share repurchase activity. The next debt maturity occurs in August 2012 for about $93 million of notes.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect Hershey to maintain its strong share in the U.S. confectionery market. We also expect credit measures to stay close to current levels, including leverage below 2.0x. However, we would consider a lower rating if Hershey’s financial policy becomes more aggressive, or credit measures weaken, including leverage sustained in the low-2x area or if FFO to total debt fell and remained below 40%. Such a scenario could include low-single-digit revenue declines, about 200 basis points of EBITDA margin compression, and a 20% increase in adjusted debt, relative to 2011 year-end adjusted debt levels. If we lowered the corporate credit rating to ‘A-’ we would lower the ‘A-1’ short-term and commercial paper ratings to ‘A-2’. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term and would require sustained stronger credit measures, including FFO to debt at the higher end of indicative ratios for a modest financial profile, as well as further diversification of the business.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008