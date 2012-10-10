TEXT-S&P ratings - Santam Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10 -

Ratings -- Santam Ltd. -------------------------------------------- 10-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Oct-2012 A-/-- --/--

04-Sep-2009 NR/-- --/--

02-Mar-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 10-Oct-2012