TEXT-S&P ratings - Basel-Country (Canton of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 -
Ratings -- Basel-Country (Canton of) ------------------------------ 10-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Nov-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CHF50 mil 2.55% nts due 03/05/2025 AAA 19-Mar-2010
CHF100 mil 2.15% nts due 03/05/2019 AAA 19-Mar-2010
CHF100 mil 2.625% bnds due 05/10/2030 AAA 19-Apr-2011
CHF100 mil 2.625% bnds due 05/10/2029 AAA 19-Apr-2011