FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Basel-Country (Canton of)
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Basel-Country (Canton of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Basel-Country (Canton of) ------------------------------ 10-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Nov-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CHF50 mil 2.55% nts due 03/05/2025 AAA 19-Mar-2010

CHF50 mil 2.55% nts due 03/05/2025 AAA 19-Mar-2010

CHF100 mil 2.15% nts due 03/05/2019 AAA 19-Mar-2010

CHF100 mil 2.625% bnds due 05/10/2030 AAA 19-Apr-2011

CHF100 mil 2.625% bnds due 05/10/2029 AAA 19-Apr-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.