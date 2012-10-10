TEXT-S&P ratings - Basel-Country (Canton of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10 -

Ratings -- Basel-Country (Canton of) ------------------------------ 10-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Nov-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CHF50 mil 2.55% nts due 03/05/2025 AAA 19-Mar-2010

CHF100 mil 2.15% nts due 03/05/2019 AAA 19-Mar-2010

CHF100 mil 2.625% bnds due 05/10/2030 AAA 19-Apr-2011

CHF100 mil 2.625% bnds due 05/10/2029 AAA 19-Apr-2011