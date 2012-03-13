FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch podcast:M&A pressure to persist for global pharmaceuticals companies
March 13, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch podcast:M&A pressure to persist for global pharmaceuticals companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has released a podcast discussing its expectations for big pharmaceuticals M&A.

The discussion features Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director, and Britta Holt, Director, in Fitch’s Corporate Finance Group, and details the companies that Fitch believes are likely to participate in M&A, beyond bolt-on acquisitions, over the next few years.

Fitch also discusses the reasons for the acquisition appetite and the kind of acquisitions expected to be favoured by big pharma as well as the potential ratings impact.

The podcast was recorded on Wednesday, 7 March and is now available without registratihere#/0

