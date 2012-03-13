TEXT-S&P:Peri-Werk Artur Schwoerer GmbH & Co. KG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 -

Summary analysis -- Peri-Werk Artur Schwoerer GmbH & Co. KG ------- 13-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Construction

machinery

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

29-Nov-2004 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Germany-based construction equipment company Peri-Werk Artur Schworer GmbH & Co. KG (PERI) and operating company Peri GmbH reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of PERI’s business risk profile, which we assess as “satisfactory” under our rating criteria. We consider the business risk profile to be underpinned by PERI’s leading positions in concrete formwork systems across all of its core markets, broad product portfolio and business know-how, and strong geographic and customer diversity. A further support, in our opinion, is PERI’s proven business model: The company provides customers with technical solutions and support services, as well as new sales and rentals, all of which underpin its adequate cash flow generation. We consider PERI’s financial profile, which we assess as “intermediate” according to our criteria, to be an additional rating support.

In our opinion, these positive factors are offset by PERI’s exposure to significant demand volatility through the construction cycle, its limited diversity by product line and end market, the limited predictability of its future performance, and the fixed-capital intensity of the business due to rental activities.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe that PERI’s 2012 revenues will be flat due to tough economic conditions in Europe (see “Economic Research: Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call”, published on RatingsDirect on Jan. 31, 2012). We believe PERI should be able to balance declines in its Western European markets with growth in emerging markets and to a lesser extent in the U.S. In addition to this, sales volumes should be supported by the recent acquisition of its long-term distribution partner in South Africa that should add some EUR35 million in sales in 2012. For 2013, we assume a recovery of market conditions will lead to high single-digit percentage growth.

In our base-case scenario, we assume that PERI’s adjusted EBITDA margin will decline from its currently high levels of about 31% for 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 due to pricing pressure in competitive construction markets. In addition, we expect investment in international expansion to create some ramp-up costs and potentially a negative product mix effect to put additional pressure on the adjusted EBITDA margin, which we expect to decline to about 28% in 2012 and about 26% in 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We anticipate that PERI’s financial metrics will remain solid in the next few coming years, comfortably above levels that we believe are commensurate with the current rating. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt will stay at about 40% in 2011 and 2012, before dropping to 35%-40% in 2013. We expect the drop to be largely driven by an increase in leverage due to significant expansionary investments, mostly related to investments in the rental fleet, but also due to some expansionary investment to improve the group’s footprint in emerging markets.

We assume the group will continue with its moderate financial policy with limited dividend payouts and a continued focus on organic growth. Capital spending is expected to return to the high levels in evidence before the downturn of 2009, when capital spending to sales was running at levels above 20%. We note that there is a large discretionary element in PERI’s investments that could be avoided in a contracting operating environment. We expect debt to EBITDA to remain in line with levels that are commensurate with the ratings (below 2.5x) in 2012 and 2013.

Liquidity

We assess PERI’s liquidity as adequate under our corporate criteria which classify a group’s liquidity in one of five possible categories.

In our base-case scenario, the group’s liquidity sources exceed needs by more than 1.2x in 2012 and by more than 1x in 2013.

PERI’s liquidity sources include:

-- Availability under a EUR363 million syndicated committed revolving credit facility (RCF). In addition, PERI had in place a RCF of about EUR100 million which, however, matures in November 2012 and therefore is not considered to be a source of liquidity for the full year. The EUR363 million RCF has an extension option until 2014, according to the group. We understand that about EUR337 million of the RCF was undrawn as of Sept. 30, 2011.

-- Annual FFO comfortably above EUR200 million in the next few years.

Liquidity needs include:

-- Investment needs for maintenance capital spending and expansionary investment, including investment in the rental fleet, roughly in line with FFO generation.

-- Cumulative working capital needs of EUR40 million-EUR45 million over the next two years.

Given the capital intensity of the business and its seasonal business model, we consider a liquidity cushion of at least EUR100 million throughout the year as commensurate with an adequate liquidity position. We note management’s generally proactive attitude to managing the group’s maturity profile. We also believe there is ample financial flexibility in PERI’s business model, given its ability to curtail expansionary capital spending when demand slows, as demonstrated in 2009 and 2010.

PERI’s credit facilities and bond agreements include financial covenants, a material adverse change clause, and a change of ownership clause, but no rating triggers. According to our calculations, PERI will remain in compliance with its financial covenants, having what we consider to be adequate headroom.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that PERI’s financial position has sufficient headroom to withstand a moderation of demand and to absorb heavy expansionary investments thanks to the company’s “satisfactory” business profile, characterized by its competitive products and services, vast geographic diversity, and good profitability. We believe the group will be able to maintain a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 30% and a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x, which are both commensurate with the current rating.

We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the rating if, among other reasons, operating profitability were to decline significantly as a result of intensifying pricing pressure, or should the group fail to control expansionary investments that could result in a significant increase of financial leverage. Downward pressure on the rating could arise if the group’s reported EBITDA margin were to drop below 24% coupled with a rise in capital spending to sales to levels above those of 2007 and 2008, when PERI was spending more than 30% of group revenues. We see this scenario as relatively unlikely.

Ratings upside is limited, in our view, given the high capital intensity of the group’s rental fleet and its relatively low business diversity. We think this capital intensity limits the near- to medium-term likelihood of that the group will materially strengthen and sustain its financial risk profile.

