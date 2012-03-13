TEXT-S&P:Aldar Properties rtgs unchanged by merger talks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties PJSC (B/Stable/B) are unaffected following its announcement that it is in talks regarding a possible merger with Abu Dhabi-based Sorouh Real Estate PJSC (not rated). This is because we understand that discussions are in the very early stages and there is no certainty that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions.