FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Aldar Properties rtgs unchanged by merger talks
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Aldar Properties rtgs unchanged by merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties PJSC (B/Stable/B) are unaffected following its announcement that it is in talks regarding a possible merger with Abu Dhabi-based Sorouh Real Estate PJSC (not rated). This is because we understand that discussions are in the very early stages and there is no certainty that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.