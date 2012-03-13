TEXT-S&P rates France-based Captain Bidco SAS at 'B'

We further assigned a ‘B-’ rating to Captain Bidco SAS’s proposed EUR300 million senior secured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

Captain Bidco SAS, owned by private equity funds affiliated with Apollo, is a holding company that acquired the French engineering steel producer Ascometal SAS from the Luccini group in October 2011. The company funded the acquisition with EUR48 million of equity, a EUR72 million deeply subordinated shareholder loan, and a EUR300 million senior secured bridge loan.

The ‘B’ rating reflects our view of the company’s “weak” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile, according to our classifications. Our assessment of the business risk profile as “weak” is based on the high cyclicality of the engineering steel industry, where volumes declined by about 50% during the downturn in 2009. It is also based on the company’s high operating leverage, which led to volatile earnings and negative EBITDA in 2009. In addition, the company is limited in scale and diversity, as it is focused on the EU market. We also note that so far the company has not returned to its pre-downturn production volumes. On the positive side, it is the largest player albeit in a small niche industry and it is relatively well able to pass on to customers the cost of scrap and alloys, which are its main raw materials.

Our assessment of the financial risk profile as “highly leveraged” is based on high debt, including a EUR300 million bridge loan (to be refinanced with the proposed bond), shareholder loans of EUR72 million, and off-balance-sheet liabilities of about EUR100 million, such as pensions and trade receivables sold. Another constraining factor is the company’s substantial and volatile working capital needs. We base our assessment on the nonconsolidated accounts of Captain Bidco SAS and the main operating company Ascometal SAS. We understand that no material debt lies within its minor subsidiaries, essentially distribution companies that are not consolidated in these accounts.

The assessment also reflects our expectation that, given the ownership by a private equity fund, the company is not likely to decrease debt in the future and is more likely to pay dividends or increase capital expenditures if it generates positive free operating cash flow. The company’s ability to increase debt is somewhat limited by the covenants in its bridge loan and the proposed bond, although the basket of permitted indebtedness includes EUR100 million under the RCF (current availability is only EUR60 million), as well as either EUR30 million or 4% of total assets--whichever is the greater--to fund capital expenditures. Finally, we also take into account the currently uncertain economic environment, which is likely to lead to lower volumes and profits in 2012. This is mitigated by adequate liquidity and a long-term maturity profile, which should support the company’s credit quality in case of a moderate decline in profits in 2012.

In our base-case scenario, which factors in a mild recession in Europe in the first half of 2012, we assume Captain Bidco SAS’s EBITDA will deteriorate slightly to about EUR65 million-EUR70 million in 2012 from EUR80 million in 2011, based on our assumption of about a 5% drop in volumes. This also reflects our expectation of a slight retreat in the automotive market in Europe in 2012 and modest destocking. In this scenario, free operating cash flow would be neutral or slightly negative after factoring in a modest working capital inflow and about EUR30 million-EUR40 million of capital expenditures, which is close to maintenance levels. The fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio would in this case increase to about 7x (6x excluding shareholders loan), compared with about 6.0x at year-end 2011. We expect the ratio of EBITDA to interest expense (related to third party debt) to be about 2x in this scenario.

We see industry volatility as the key risk. This may lead to materially lower, and potentially even negative, EBITDA and cash flows than our scenario assumes if demand for engineering steel in Europe declines substantially.

Liquidity

We assess Captain Bidco SAS’s liquidity as “adequate”. We estimate the ratio of sources to uses will be comfortably above 1.2x for the next two years.

The key sources of liquidity include EUR84 million available under the RCF and factoring facility--which mature in 2017 and 2016 and should cover potential working capital fluctuations--and funds from operations, which partially cover capital expenditure in our scenario.

No substantial debt maturities fall due in the next five years. The proposed bond will only mature in 2020 and is to be used to refinance the existing EUR300 million bridge loan. We also treat the bridge loan as long-term funding because, after the initial maturity date of one year, it should be automatically extended for seven more years in line with the credit agreement.

The company is subject to an incurrence covenant under its high-yield notes and RCF limiting its fixed-charge coverage ratio to 2x. Under our scenario, we see a risk of a fixed-coverage-ratio breach in 2012 assuming that the coupon on the bond is close to a high interest rate on the bridge loan of up to 12.5%. However, we believe that in this case the company will still have sufficient resources to fund potential working capital outlays because the basket of permitted indebtedness allows for up to EUR100 million of additional borrowings (excluding capital expenditure related permitted indebtedness). Under the RCF agreement, the company is also subject to a gross drawn leverage maintenance covenant limiting its drawing under the RCF to 2.25x EBITDA, where the headroom is currently significant.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Captain Bidco SAS’s EUR60 million RCF (due 2017) is ‘B+', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the RCF is ‘2’, indicating substantial recovery prospects of 70%-90% at default, supported by the super seniority of the RCF and substantial recovery expectations in a default scenario. This is offset by Captain Bidco SAS’s highly leveraged financial profile, its limited size, the lack of tangible assets as part of the security package, and the company’s incorporation in France, a jurisdiction that we consider as relatively less friendly to creditors.

The issue rating on Captain Bidco SAS’s proposed EUR300 million senior secured notes due 2020 is ‘B-', one notch lower than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating of ‘5’ reflects its junior position compared with the prior-ranking debt (the RCF and a EUR75 million factoring facility due 2016), as well as the similarly weak security package, and unfavorable French jurisdiction.

In our hypothetical payment default scenario, we have valued Captain Bidco SAS on a going-concern basis, but also on a liquidation basis. Given the relatively high cyclicality of Captain Bidco SAS’s business and the company’s high operating leverage, we believe that a default would most likely occur in 2014, resulting from excessive financial leverage in a scenario of top-line erosion.

At default, EBITDA under our scenario would decline to about EUR44 million. We have used a stressed EBITDA market multiple of 5x EBITDA at the point of default to reach our stressed enterprise value of EUR220 million.

After deducting enforcement costs and priority claims (comprised mainly of a factoring facility), residual available value would amount to about EUR100 million.

Claims under the RCF are expected to amount to about EUR63 million (including pre-petition interest) at our simulated point of default, which would have a value coverage above 100%. However, we have capped the recovery rating on the RCF at ‘2’ according to our criteria on assigning recovery ratings to companies operating under French jurisdiction.

This leaves about EUR37 million available for noteholders, thus a recovery prospect of 10%-20%, corresponding to a recovery rating of ‘5’.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our view of:

-- A likely deterioration of Captain Bidco SAS’s profits and financial metrics in 2012 due to a weaker market environment; and

-- The group’s “adequate” liquidity and long-term maturity profile, with limited refinancing risks for several years.

We could lower the rating, if the engineering steel market environment deteriorates more than we currently expect and the company’s production volumes decline by more than 10% without near-term recovery prospects, leading to weak interest coverage metrics of about 1x or below. We could also consider a negative rating action if the company generates substantial negative free operating cash flow, greatly increasing its debt from current levels.

We currently do not envisage a positive rating action given the company’s substantial debt and the limited free operating and discretionary cash flow that we anticipate in our credit scenario.

Ratings List

New Ratings

Captain Bidco SAS

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--

Senior Secured

EUR300 mil proposed nts due 2020 B-

Recovery Rating 5

EUR60 mil fltg rate bank ln due 10/28/2017 B+

Recovery Rating 2