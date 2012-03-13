TEXT-S&P revises Lafarge outlook to negative; affirms 'bb+/b' rtg

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that there is a risk that Lafarge may not be able to improve its credit metrics in 2012, from the very weak levels at the end of 2011. Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt at year-end 2011 was just 12%, which falls short of the high-teens percentage that we consider commensurate with the ‘BB+’ rating.

The group’s earnings declined in 2011, due to a difficult operating environment that saw significant cost inflation, weak pricing, unfavourable foreign exchange movements, and demand hampered by political unrest, coupled with the divestment of its profitable Gypsum division. Despite EUR2.2 billion of divestments in 2011, this proved insufficient to offset a significant reduction in Standard & Poor’s adjusted cash flow over the year.

Management has announced sizable programs of divestments and cost cutting, which, together with reduced capital spending and dividends, aim to reduce the group’s debt further in 2012. We believe that, even if these programs are fully implemented, there is a risk that Lafarge’s credit metrics will fall short of what we consider commensurate with a ‘BB+’ rating over the next 12 months, due to a challenging operating environment.

The ratings on Lafarge reflect our assessment of Lafarge’s “strong” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. While we view the divestment of the Gypsum division as reducing the group’s product and end-market diversity to some extent, we continue to classify Lafarge’s business risk profile as “strong”, reflecting our view of the company’s large scale; leading global positions in cement, aggregates, and concrete; and its considerable geographic diversity.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We view Lafarge’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria, with a ratio of liquidity sources versus uses of more than 2x over the next 24 months. Liquidity sources are supported by large, committed, undrawn lines totaling EUR4 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. This amount includes a EUR1.8 billion syndicated credit line to Lafarge--of which EUR1.7 billion matures in July 2013--and EUR2.2 billion of bilateral lines, which mature over 2013-2016. Other sources of liquidity include reported cash of EUR3.2 billion on Dec. 31, 2011; and FFO that we forecast should be about EUR1.9 billion for the full-year 2012.

On Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about EUR2.9 billion of financial liabilities maturing over the following 12 months, about one-half of which are at subsidiaries in either revolving securitization programs or other annually rolling financing. We believe that Lafarge should be able to continue rolling over or extending these bank facilities. Other uses of liquidity include seasonal working capital changes, capital expenditure (capex) that Lafarge plans to limit to EUR800 million, and cash dividends of EUR294 million.

To our knowledge, corporate debt outstanding and committed bank lines are currently free of rating triggers, financial maintenance covenants, and material adverse change clauses. However, some debt instruments include a put option for Lafarge’s lenders, if a change of control occurs in conjunction with speculative grade.

Recovery analysis

The approximately EUR9.9 billion senior unsecured notes issued by Lafarge S.A. are rated ‘BB+', at the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of payment default. The notes are not guaranteed by any subsidiaries.

The issue and recovery ratings on the notes reflect Lafarge’s strong asset valuation, based on its efficient operations, solid market positions, and a flexible cost base. The ratings also factor in the notes’ senior unsecured status and the lack of meaningful protection in their documentation, the presence of some better positioned secured and unsecured debt located at subsidiary level, and France’s relatively unfriendly insolvency regime for creditors. In addition, the ratings incorporate the risk that, given the relatively high number of operations located worldwide, any hypothetical default may result in an insolvency process that incorporates multijurisdictional proceedings, which could likely have some negative effect on ultimate recovery from both a timeliness and cost perspective.

Furthermore, under our criteria, the recovery rating on the notes is subject to a rating cap (see “Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt,” published on Aug. 10, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). These criteria state that the recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with corporate credit ratings of ‘BB-’ or higher are generally capped at ‘3’ to account for the risk that the recovery prospects are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior to default.

In our hypothetical default scenario, we assume payment default will occur in 2017, when Lafarge will face large debt maturities. In evaluating recovery prospects, Standard & Poor’s believes that the business would retain value as a going concern in the event of bankruptcy, based on Lafarge’s strong market positions and broad geographic and customer diversity.

To calculate Lafarge’s enterprise value at the hypothetical point of default, we have applied a mix of multiples and discrete asset valuation methodologies. On this basis, we estimate the stressed enterprise value at the hypothetical point of default in 2017 at approximately EUR10 billion. After deducting priority liabilities of EUR3.2 billion comprising enforcement costs, pension liabilities, debt located at subsidiaries, and prepetition interests, Lafarge’s residual value would about EUR6.7 billion, which would put recovery for unsecured noteholders at the Lafarge S.A. level in the 50%-70% range.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the risk that we could lower the ratings on Lafarge by one notch, should the group fail to recover its credit metrics in 2012 to levels we consider commensurate with a ‘BB+’ rating. These levels include adjusted FFO to debt in the high teens and adjusted debt to EBITDA of close to 4x.

We could lower the ratings on Lafarge if we no longer believe that the group’s credit ratios will improve meaningfully for the full-year 2012. Such a scenario could occur if, in the absence of a rebound in profitability, the group is not able to make significant divestments, or if cash outflows are higher than we anticipate, for example, through increased capex or acquisitions. Any recovery in credit metrics could be hampered if the macroeconomic conditions in the group’s key markets deteriorate further than we anticipate.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the group’s credit metrics recover, on a sustainable basis, toward the levels we consider commensurate with the ‘BB+’ rating in 2012. Such an improvement could be fueled by a substantial reduction in net debt through divestments, or a more rapid recovery in the group’s main markets than we forecast.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Lafarge S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BB+/Stable/B

Lafarge North America Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BB+/Stable/B

Ratings Affirmed

Lafarge S.A.

Senior Unsecured BB+

Recovery Rating 3

Commercial Paper B

Lafarge North America Inc.

Senior Unsecured BB+

Recovery Rating 3