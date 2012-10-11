FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P publishes credit faq on rtg actions On Korean GRE-banks
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes credit faq on rtg actions On Korean GRE-banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has published a Credit FAQ to explain its rating actions on four Korean government-related entities (GREs) and four GRE-banks following its upgrade of the Republic of Korea on Sept. 14, 2012 (local currency: AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1).

After raising our sovereign ratings on Korea (for more details, please see “Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To ‘A+/AA-’ On Assessment Of Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable,” published Sept. 14, 2012), we upgraded Export-Import Bank of Korea (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1; local currency: --/--/A-1+); Small Business Corp. (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1; local currency: AA-/Stable/A-1+); Korea Housing Finance Corp. (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1; local currency: AA-/Stable/A-+); and Korea Finance Corp. (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1). At the same time, we affirmed the ratings on Korea Development Bank (foreign currency: A/Stable/A-1; local currency: -/-/A-1); Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK; A/Stable/A-1); NongHyup Bank (NH Bank; A/Stable/A-1); and Suhyup Bank (A-/Stable/--).

The Credit FAQ provides our opinions on frequently asked questions relating to the aforementioned rating actions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.