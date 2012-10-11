TEXT-S&P summary: A2A SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- A2A SpA --------------------------------------- 11-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 002482

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

17-Jul-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 4.875% bnds due 10/30/2013 BBB 05-Apr-2012

EUR500 mil 4.875% bnds due 05/28/2014 BBB 05-Apr-2012

¿14 bil 3.2% bnds due 08/10/2036 BBB 05-Apr-2012

EUR1 bil 4.5% nts due 11/02/2016 BBB 05-Apr-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Italy-based multi-utility A2A reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the group’s “strong” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile.