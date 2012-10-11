FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:European truck manufacturers face short-term challenges
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:European truck manufacturers face short-term challenges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings expects adverse conditions in European truck manufacturers’ markets to depress profitability and cash generation in 2012.

Most European truck-makers reported lower earnings from truck sales in H112 compared with 2011. Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) generation to be challenged in 2012, in light of the continued order book deterioration and unfavourable product mix.

In a report on the industry, Fitch highlights that high dividends and capex are likely to consume weaker cash flow in 2012. Further production cuts will be necessary, in light of high inventory levels. However, the agency does not expect a broad deterioration in European truck makers’ credit profiles, as companies are operationally and financially better positioned than in 2009.

The full report, ‘European Truck Manufacturers: Long-Term Growth, but Short-Term Concerns’ is available at fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Truck Manufacturers

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.