TEXT-Fitch releases third 'navigating the drug channel' report focusing on distributors

March 13 - Fitch Ratings today published ‘Navigating the Drug Channel - Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive,’ the third of seven reports analyzing the U.S. drug channel. This newest report focuses on headwinds and tailwinds faced by U.S. drug distributors, as well as their role in the U.S. drug channel and Fitch’s take on certain considerations on the horizon.

Drug distributors, or wholesalers, are the middlemen in the drug channel. They conduct exceptionally stable, low-margin operations that facilitate much of the product flow among the several channel participants. However, distributors do more than just move product. Their value-adding services consolidate and reduce risks and expenses that would otherwise need to be shouldered by each upstream and downstream customer individually.

The three largest drug distributors in the U.S. - AmerisourceBergen Corp. ; Cardinal Health, Inc. ; and McKesson Corp. - together control roughly 95% of the market.

Future considerations for the industry include distributors’ role in the quickly growing specialty drug market, the prospects for international expansion, and the effects of a continuing weak macro-economy and constrained healthcare reimbursement. The report discusses Fitch’s take on each of these very vital issues.