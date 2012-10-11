TEXT-S&P ratings - Baosteel Group Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

Ratings -- Baosteel Group Corp. ----------------------------------- 11-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Steel investment

foundries

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Oct-2012 A-/-- A-/--

20-Nov-2011 A/-- A/--

23-Aug-2009 NR/-- NR/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CNY1 bil 3.125% bnds due 12/01/2013 A- 11-Oct-2012

CNY2.1 bil 3.50% bnds due 12/01/2014 A- 11-Oct-2012

CNY500 mil 4.375% bnds due 12/01/2016 A- 11-Oct-2012

CNY500 mil 3.25% bnds due 03/01/2014 A- 11-Oct-2012

CNY900 mil 3.675% bnds due 03/01/2015 A- 11-Oct-2012

CNY1.5 bil 4.15% bnds due 03/01/2017 A- 11-Oct-2012