TEXT-S&P summary: PTT Public Co. Ltd.

PTT’s SACP reflects the consolidation of its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries, including PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/--). The SACP also takes into account our expectation that PTT will continue to support its associate companies--PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--; axA), Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--), and IRPC Public Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--)--which it does not consolidate.

PTT’s business risk profile is “satisfactory,” as our criteria define the term. The PTT group dominates all major segments of oil and gas exploration and production; gas transmission, distribution, and separation; and petrochemical and refining in Thailand. PTT’s profitability is lower than that of other integrated national energy companies, reflecting the company’s dominant marketing and trading business and the transmission-like nature of its gas business.

We expect PTT to generate average annual consolidated funds from operations (FFO) of about Thai baht (THB) 170 billion in 2012-2014. The company’s position as the only integrated energy company in Thailand, the solid demand prospects for energy in the country and enhanced scale from higher upstream production, full-year operations from gas separation plant No. 6, and increased gas pipeline capacity should offset the effects of lower oil and gas prices.

However, PTT’s cash flow adequacy ratios may moderate in 2012-2014 due to the company’s peak capital expenditure requirements of THB233.9 billion during this time, mainly for its upstream and gas businesses. This amount does not include the capital expenditure requirements of PTTEP. It also does not include PTT’s investment in PTTEP’s equity-raising plan.

We expect PTT to generate negative free operating cash flows on a consolidated basis in 2012 and 2013 and use debt to partially fund these investments. We forecast the consolidated average ratio of FFO (not including associate income) to total debt at 30%-35% over 2012-2014. These measures remain adequate for PTT’s “intermediate” financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. The company also maintains some flexibility in its investment plans. About 50% of planned capital expenditure over 2012-2014 is related to mergers and acquisitions and is discretionary.

Liquidity

PTT has “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of June 30, 2012, PTT has cash and cash equivalents of THB114.7 billion, compared with THB53.2 billion of short-term debt due (including short-term provision for decommissioning costs).

-- PTT has access to short-term credit facilities including bills of exchange. All lines are currently unutilized.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about THB176 billion, committed credit facilities, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of consolidated capital expenditure of about THB240 billion, and dividends and debt repayments of about THB55 billion.

-- We anticipate that the company’s liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

We assess PTT’s financial flexibility and access to external funding sources as strong. Our view is based on the company’s position as the only integrated energy company in Thailand. PTT has solid business positions in its respective segments. Financial flexibility will be important, given the company’s large capital expenditure requirements and our expectation of negative free operating cash flow in the next two years.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PTT reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Thailand.

We could upgrade PTT if we raise the sovereign credit rating, and the company maintains or improves its SACP.

We may downgrade PTT if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Thailand; (2) the government’s shareholding in PTT held by the Ministry of Finance falls below 50%; (3) the government’s energy policy shifts significantly, including liberalization of the gas industry, thus eroding PTT’s market share; or (4) PTT’s SACP weakens by more than four notches, which we consider highly unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012

-- Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008