FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P releases report on Japanese investment loan-backed RMBS
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P releases report on Japanese investment loan-backed RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions backed by condominiums investment loans and rated by Standard & Poor‘s.

Standard & Poor’s has rated and conducted surveillance on many Japanese RMBS transactions backed by condominium investment loans since its first rating on such a deal in December 2001. In today’s report, we describe the attributes and performance trends of condominium investment loan-backed RMBS transactions that we have rated or for which we have assigned a credit assessment.

Standard & Poor’s has conducted a range of surveillance activities during the transactions’ terms, using collection and payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) submitted regularly by relevant parties. Through the surveillance process, we have checked the performance of the underlying asset pools, the redemption of the rated notes and beneficiary certificates, the enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status of early redemption triggers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.