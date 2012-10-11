FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Hang Seng 'AA-/A-1+' ratings;otlk stable
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Hang Seng 'AA-/A-1+' ratings;otlk stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 -

Overview

-- Hong Kong-based Hang Seng has slowed its loan growth and strengthened its capitalization over the past two years.

-- We are affirming our ‘AA-/A-1+’ issuer credit ratings on Hang Seng.

-- We are raising the stand-alone credit profile to ‘a+’ from ‘a’ following our revised projection that the bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio will stay above 7% amid slower loan growth and still-strong earnings in the coming two years.

-- Our stable outlook reflects the bank’s ongoing government support, its status as a core subsidiary of HSBC, and a lack of meaningful pressure on the SACP.

Rating Action

On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA-’ long-term issuer credit rating on Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank Limited. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit rating. We also affirmed our ‘cnAAA/cnA-1+’ Greater China regional scale ratings on the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.