TEXT-S&P affirms Hang Seng 'AA-/A-1+' ratings;otlk stable

-- Hong Kong-based Hang Seng has slowed its loan growth and strengthened its capitalization over the past two years.

-- We are affirming our ‘AA-/A-1+’ issuer credit ratings on Hang Seng.

-- We are raising the stand-alone credit profile to ‘a+’ from ‘a’ following our revised projection that the bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio will stay above 7% amid slower loan growth and still-strong earnings in the coming two years.

-- Our stable outlook reflects the bank’s ongoing government support, its status as a core subsidiary of HSBC, and a lack of meaningful pressure on the SACP.

Rating Action

On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA-’ long-term issuer credit rating on Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank Limited. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit rating. We also affirmed our ‘cnAAA/cnA-1+’ Greater China regional scale ratings on the bank.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating on Hang Seng to reflect our view of the bank’s continued resilient revenue stream, strong track record of containing credit losses throughout economic cycles, and high likelihood of potential government support due to high systemic importance in Hong Kong. The bank remains a core member of the HSBC group. These factors are tempered by Hang Seng’s high dividend payouts and continuous expansion in China, where economic risks are higher than in the home market.

We have raised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Hang Seng to ‘a+’ from ‘a’ as we have revised the capital and earnings score on the bank to “adequate” from “moderate,” as our criteria define those terms. This is because we now expect the bank to maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio above 7% for the coming two years amid slower loan growth and that it will also maintain solid earnings.

In our view, Hang Seng’s credit costs are likely to surge over the next two years from the current low base amid an increasingly challenging environment. Nevertheless, we expect the bank to maintain its sound loan quality and slowed loan growth. Hang Seng reduced the pace of loan growth to 5% in the first half of 2012 and 12% in 2011, after rapid growth of 37% in 2010. Meanwhile, the bank’s capital base has strengthened through strong core earnings and property revaluations over the past two years. The bank’s RAC ratio was close to 8% at the end of 2011. That said, bank’s total adjusted capital of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 75 billion included a property revaluation reserve of nearly HK$13 billion. We consider this reserve to be a relatively vulnerable portion of its capital base in view of the surge in property prices in Hong Kong over the past few years.

In addition to the bank’s “adequate” capital and earnings, the SACP is also based on the bank’s “strong” business position, “strong” risk position, “average” funding, and “strong” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We assess the anchor as ‘a-', which reflects our assessment of the economic and industry risks that the bank faces, with its operations mostly in Hong Kong and partly in China.

The issuer credit rating is now one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of a high likelihood of government support, due to Hang Seng’s “high” systemic importance in Hong Kong and our assessment of the government as “highly supportive” toward its banking sector. We reduced the extent of notching from two previously as the bank’s SACP is now closer to the issuer credit rating on Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAAA/cnA-1+).

At the same time, we consider Hang Seng as a core subsidiary of its ultimate parent, U.K.-incorporated bank holding company, HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC; A+/Negative/A-1). This group relationship benefits the long-term issuer credit rating on Hang Seng by equalizing it with the ‘AA-’ ratings on the HSBC group’s other core operating entities. As a result, the eligibility for an uplift of the issuer credit rating on Hang Seng due to group support is the same as that due to government support in Hong Kong.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Hang Seng will remain a bank with high systemic importance in Hong Kong and that it has a high likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the Hong Kong government in times of need. We also expect Hang Seng to continue to be a core subsidiary of HSBC. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful pressure on Hang Seng’s SACP.

Under our criteria, we may raise the issuer credit rating on a subsidiary (such as Hang Seng) above its SACP to reflect the scope for either potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the highest rating. Even if the group credit profile (GCP) of HSBC, incorporating U.K. sovereign support, were to move to ‘a+’ from ‘aa-', the ratings on Hang Seng would not move. However, we would expect to continue to reflect one notch of systemic support from the Hong Kong government. This approach further reflects our view that Hang Seng is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. While the bank does have some exposure to other parts of the HSBC group, we consider this controlled.

An upgrade could be triggered by a strengthening of Hang Seng’s capitalization, such that we believe the bank’s RAC ratio will exceed 10%, or we consider the bank’s funding profile to be above average in Hong Kong. We consider this unlikely in the coming two years.

A downgrade would occur if: (1) we downgrade the GCP on HSBC or we no longer consider Hang Seng as its core subsidiary; and (2) we downgrade the issuer credit ratings on Hong Kong and we lower the SACP of Hang Seng to ‘a’.

