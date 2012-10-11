FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P creditnotice:To assess credit impact on Spanish banks
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P creditnotice:To assess credit impact on Spanish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to ‘BBB-/A-3’ from ‘BBB+/A-2’ on Oct. 10, 2012 (see “Spain Ratings Lowered To ‘BBB-/A-3’ On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative,” published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The outlook is negative.

We believe that this downgrade could have a negative impact on the creditworthiness of the Spanish banks we rate, namely:

-- Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), and its highly strategic subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.