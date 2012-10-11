TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Japan's J-Power affirmed at 'A';outlook neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor’s affirmed its ‘A’ long-term corporate credit rating on J-Power .

-- J-Power has no existing exposure to nuclear power generation. The government in October permitted a restart of construction on its new Ohma nuclear power plant. We continue to forecast that its key financial ratios will remain flat over the next one to two years.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the electric utility sector will remain under pressure owing to a delay in the restarting of some of the nation’s idle nuclear reactors. It also reflects our expectation that downward pressure will continue owing to a still uncertain review process for the sector’s existing favorable regulatory framework. Moreover, we think that J-Power’s weak financial ratios for the current ratings will continue to constrain the ratings.

Our ratings on J-Power reflect our opinion that there is a ''moderate'' likelihood of the government providing the company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support were it to experience financial distress.