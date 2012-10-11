TEXT-S&P summary: Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

Summary analysis -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ----------- 11-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and

Casualty

Insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Sep-2012 BBB/-- --/--

16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. reflect the insurer’s good competitive position in Thailand’s non-life insurance industry. The insurer’s diversified and liquid investment portfolio and its financial flexibility also support the ratings. Dhipaya’s weakened capital position due to losses from last year’s floods in Thailand and the insurer’s rapid growth strategy temper these strengths. Dhipaya’s reliance on reinsurance subjects it to increased counterparty credit risks on reinsurance recoverable assets.