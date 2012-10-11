FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.
October 11, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ----------- 11-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and

Casualty

Insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Sep-2012 BBB/-- --/--

16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. reflect the insurer’s good competitive position in Thailand’s non-life insurance industry. The insurer’s diversified and liquid investment portfolio and its financial flexibility also support the ratings. Dhipaya’s weakened capital position due to losses from last year’s floods in Thailand and the insurer’s rapid growth strategy temper these strengths. Dhipaya’s reliance on reinsurance subjects it to increased counterparty credit risks on reinsurance recoverable assets.

