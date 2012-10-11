TEXT-S&P summary: Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

Summary analysis -- Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. -------------- 11-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

06-Dec-2007 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Thai Reinsurance Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Re) reflect the company’s adequate market position, satisfactory investment profile, and good financial flexibility. Thai Re’s lowered capitalization and operating performance due to losses from the 2011 floods in Thailand moderate these strengths. Additionally, the company’s absolute capital size is small relative to its risk profile.

Thai Re’s adequate competitive position supports its business profile. The company is Thailand’s leading domestic reinsurer, with a market share of about 16.8% of nonlife and 15.6% of life reinsurance business in 2011. Thai Re focuses on a short-tail book (where the time between receipt of premiums and payment of claims is short) of mainly proportional facultative, treaty, and market agreement (sharing of business with other insurers) business. About 99% of its premiums come from the Thai insurance market. It has an increasing portfolio of non-market agreement business (now representing over 86% of total premiums). Other services include provision of market statistics and insurance training.