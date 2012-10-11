FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 11, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System - 11-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 313354

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

==============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC), the 79.55% state-owned electrical transmission grid company and system operator, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the Russian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. We assess FGC’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘bb+'.

Our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of FGC‘s:

-- “Very important” role, given the company’s strategic importance to the government as a monopoly provider of essential infrastructure services; and

-- “Very strong” link with the Russian Federation, given the state’s intention not to decrease its stake in FGC to less than the 75% stipulated by law in the medium term. In addition, the Russian government controls the company’s strategy and operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.